/‘Will reveal corruption files at appropriate time, don’t force me now’: CM Vijay warns DMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said on Wednesday that he has files on alleged corruption in three government departments and warned former DMK ministers and legislators not to force him to ‘open’ those files now.

A heated exchange broke out between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly over alleged irregularities in road-laying works.

Ruckus started in the assembly when DMK legislators protested after water resources department minister N Anand alleged widespread corruption in the housing scheme executed by the previous government, including the allotment of houses to ineligible beneficiaries.

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School education minister A Rajmohan also jumped into the debate, saying DMK MLAs go silent whenever evidence of corruption comes up.

Rajmohan said he could not imagine the response from DMK leaders if the chief minister were to release the full reports of corruption. The opposition members raised objections to the remarks and demanded immediate proof to back the allegations.

CM Vijay then stepped in and said, “You are demanding proof. A week ago, Finance minister N Marie Wilson informed the assembly that detailed review reports on three departments were submitted to me. Those reports with detailed evidence are on my table. Do not force me to open them; I will disclose them at the right time.”

Vijay added that he knew “when to talk and how to talk.”

“It was because we spoke with love and affection, that people voted us into the assembly,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had on Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange between DMK and TVK leaders over an alleged tender to relocate the chief minister’s office.

DMK leader EV Velu had engaged in a war of words with Tamil Nadu’s public works minister Aadhav Arjuna over alleged irregularities in a ₹5.54-crore tender issued for relocating the CM’s office.

Velu pointed out that the tender process was published in a newspaper but not on the official website.

Fort St George in Chennai currently houses the chief minister's office and the state Legislative Assembly. The plan is to shift the CMO to the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai, a 10-storey building in the same Secretariat complex.