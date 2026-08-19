/India rejects Chinese border intrusion claims along LAC, emphasises un-demarcated boundary issues continue

India has officially dismissed reports claiming Chinese troops intruded into its territory along the disputed Himalayan frontier. The clarification came after the main opposition Congress party expressed concern over renewed border tensions following local media reports of a late-July face-off between Indian and Chinese patrols near Taksing in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected claims that Chinese forces had crossed deep into Indian land.

WATCH STATEMENT HERE:

"If someone says that China has come in 60 kilometres (inside India), that is not correct, and one shouldn't say it," Rijiju stated in a video shared on X. "So, it is not like they came and captured our village," he added. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, whereas India maintains that the state is an integral part of its territory. Addressing the confusion, Rijiju explained that differences in how both countries perceive the border alignment frequently lead to misunderstandings along the 3,500-kilometre un-demarcated boundary.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"There is a long boundary between India and China and it has not been demarcated," he noted, adding, “It is not a new issue.” While Rijiju acknowledged an increased Chinese military presence in border regions, he highlighted that India is actively enhancing its own infrastructure and patrol capabilities along the frontier.

The two nations previously experienced a deadly high-altitude clash in 2020 along the Ladakh-Tibet border, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. However, recent bilateral relations have seen gradual improvements through the resumption of direct flights and border trade.