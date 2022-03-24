‘It will have ramifications’: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury reacts to ‘The Kashmir Files’

Reacting to the recently released Bollywood film ' The Kashmir Files', which has kicked up a political storm in India, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the movie will have ramifications on the ground, and it will worsen the situation.

He said that it was not only Kashmir Pandits but also Muslims and Sikhs who suffered in the valley.

He also questioned the filmmakers of 'The Kashmir Files' for failing to highlight the role of the then governor Jagmohan Malhotra during the exodus.

Yechury said that every community was hit by the militancy equally. Citing a recent RTI reply by Srinagar Police, he said that 89 pandits and 1,635 Muslims and people of other faiths were killed since the inception of the militancy.

“The people belonging to any religion or sect including Muslims, Sikhs and Kashmir Pandits have suffered equally in Kashmir. Why did only the Pandits leave?'' asked Sitaram Yechury.

CPI(M) Kashmir leader Muhammad Yosuf Tarigami, who was accompanying Yechury, said that the party would demand an independent probe to check the authentic facts on the ground on who suffered in the valley.