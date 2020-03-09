Will 'get them back at earliest': Jaishankar assures families of Indians stuck in Iran

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a surprise visit to Srinagar on Monday, met family members of the students who are stuck in Iran amid the coronavirus scare that has gripped more that has 100 countries across the world.

The Union minister, yesterday, said that the screening process of Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran has started and follow up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities to bring them back.

But the parents during a meeting with Jaishankar also urged the Centre to bring back the children studying in Iran. "We are very thankful to him for looking into the matter so keenly. Even we are trying to cooperate with the Government of India. Being a parent it is also very difficult to see our children panicking there. They are discussing bringing back the pilgrim; we want our children to also be evacuated soon."

Iran is among the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Some 194 people have now died after contracting the viral infection there.

Around 40 Indian citizens are stranded at Qom city in Iran. New Delhi has sent a team of doctors to Iran for screening and has established a clinic at Qom.

A parent said, "External Affairs Minister has given us an assurance that he will get our children back from Iran; we have requested him to do it at the earliest. But it will take some time. The minister did not reveal any particular time frame for the evacuation. Our children are in distress as they have been quarantined within the four walls of the dormitory. They do not even have proper access to food and medicines."

Iranian Embassy here has also assured that the Indian citizens with no symptoms of the virus will be transferred to India and those whose medical test results are positive will be hospitalized in one of the advanced special medical centers designated by Iran's Ministry of Health.

Jaishankar will also visit Passport Seva Kendra in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.



