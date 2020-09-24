Will declare class 12 compartment results by October 10, CBSE tells SC

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the results of compartmental exams for class 12 will be declared by October 10.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said that its admission process will close by October 31, which shall give enough time for students to apply for admission in varsities.

After the assurance, the apex court closed the case expressing gratitude to both CBSE and UGC.

Earlier, a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar had asked the CBSE to declare the results of the compartment exams as soon as possible and coordinate with UGC to enable around 2 lakh students who have appeared in it to apply for admissions in colleges in the current academic year.

It had asked CBSE and UGC to take a joint decision on the declaration of results and admissions in colleges for students giving compartment exams.

The court was hearing the plea filed by students who were placed in the compartment category, after CBSE declared the result for the said classes, based on an alternate evaluation method, in July this year.

The petitioners had contended that it shall be impossible for CBSE to safely conduct the compartment examination amid the pandemic and since the compartment exams were not conducted in July, students have been unable to take admissions in varsities.

The plea sought an extension of the deadline for admissions in college due to the delayed compartment exams and the ensuing announcement of results.