Widespread panic on social media forces India to withdraw Aadhaar card warning

After widespread panic on social media, India has withdrawn a warning about not to share photocopies of the Aadhaar card on Sunday, media reports said. The national biometric identity card, which is called Aadhaar card, has a unique number linked to an individual's face, eyes and fingerprints scan. It has been envisaged to block theft and provide the benefits of the India's welfare schemes to the beneficiary directly in the bank account. Two days after issuing, the warning was withdrawn by the press information bureau (PIB). The release about warning was published to apprise people that an edited Aadhaar card can be misused. It is being withdrawn "in view of the possibility of misinterpretation", PIB said.

The Aadhaar ecosystem provides adequate features to protect the identity and privacy of users. The people are advised to exercise "normal prudence" in sharing it, the new statement said.

"Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card," it said earlier on Friday, while advising people not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar card with anyone as it could be misused. On social media, the press release and news articles on it went viral. The warning triggered an alarm. It also became one of the top 10 trending topics on Twitter in India on Sunday.

