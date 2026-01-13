/Why is PMO moving out of South Block on Makar Sankranti?

The office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to shift this week on Makar Sankranti, January 14. The new address, 'Seva Teerth' complex, has been built as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. With this, the PMO’s continuous presence in South Block since 1947 is changed. With India’s administrative zone getting a new address, this complex will house the Prime Minister's Office, the Cabinet Secretariat, and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), with each three of them having a separate building.
Also Read: ‘Caused unimaginable suffering’: PM Modi says ‘unfair’ and ‘one-sided’ Indus Waters Treaty not acceptable to India
What we know about the move?
According to reports, there are three buildings on these premises. Seva Teerth 1 houses the Prime Minister’s Office, Seva Teerth 2 has the cabinet secretariat, and Seva Teerth 3 has the National Security Council secretariat and the office of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The complex has been constructed by Larsen and Toubro for the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which had awarded the contract in 2022. The Prime Minister’s residence is also being built in the same complex. Once it is ready, the PM will move out of the residence on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
Also Read: PM Modi speaks to Zelensky before meeting Putin, extends full support to efforts for restoring peace
Since Independence, the Prime Minister’s Office had been located in the South Block, alongside the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence. The North Block housed the Home and Finance Ministries. Both ministries have now moved to Kartavya Bhavan as part of the Central Vista transformation. The historic North and South Blocks will be converted into a large museum complex. This museum will present the story of India’s 5,000-year-old civilisation.
Trending Stories
The move is significant as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for India to shed "post-colonial mindset", that was imposed on India, setting a 10-year timeline leading up to the 200th year of Macaulay's campaign to instill a slavery mindset on the country. Proposing a ten-year time frame to free the country from colonial mindset, he said, "I want to appeal to the entire country: over the next decade, we must resolve to free ourselves from the mindset of slavery that Macaulay imposed on India. The coming 10 years are extremely important."