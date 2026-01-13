/Why is PMO moving out of South Block on Makar Sankranti?

The office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to shift this week on Makar Sankranti, January 14. The new address, 'Seva Teerth' complex, has been built as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. With this, the PMO’s continuous presence in South Block since 1947 is changed. With India’s administrative zone getting a new address, this complex will house the Prime Minister's Office, the Cabinet Secretariat, and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), with each three of them having a separate building.

What we know about the move?

According to reports, there are three buildings on these premises. Seva Teerth 1 houses the Prime Minister’s Office, Seva Teerth 2 has the cabinet secretariat, and Seva Teerth 3 has the National Security Council secretariat and the office of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The complex has been constructed by Larsen and Toubro for the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which had awarded the contract in 2022. The Prime Minister’s residence is also being built in the same complex. Once it is ready, the PM will move out of the residence on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Since Independence, the Prime Minister’s Office had been located in the South Block, alongside the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence. The North Block housed the Home and Finance Ministries. Both ministries have now moved to Kartavya Bhavan as part of the Central Vista transformation. The historic North and South Blocks will be converted into a large museum complex. This museum will present the story of India’s 5,000-year-old civilisation.