/PM Modi speaks to Zelensky before meeting Putin, extends full support to efforts for restoring peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone on Saturday and discussed the latest situation on Kyiv’s war with Moscow, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Saturday evening. Zelensky also said that he apprised PM Modi about his recent talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

The telephonic conversation between the two leaders came just a day before PM Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Tianjin, where they have gathered to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of Ukraine, H.E. Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine,” a PMO statement said.

The PM thanked Zelensky and reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and full support for efforts for restoring peace at the earliest, it added.

“Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction,” PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter) moments after his discussion with the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky also shared an optimistic view about his conversation with PM Modi, calling it “a productive and important conversation”.

“I spoke with Prime Minister of India@NarendraModi. I informed about the talks with President Trump in Washington with the participation of European leaders. It was a productive and important conversation, a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace. Ukraine reaffirmed its readiness for a meeting with the head of Russia,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.