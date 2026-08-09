/Japan unveils plans for underground missile shelter near Tokyo station: Here's why

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has unveiled plans to construct a missile shelter in an underground parking facility near Tokyo Station. This move comes at a time when North Korea has accelerated its missile testing, and China continues to expand its arsenal of advanced weaponry. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike stated that the chosen site, a parking garage beneath Yaesu Dori Avenue, which runs from Tokyo Station, was expected to be "highly effective" in safeguarding people.



“This area was chosen because it is close to Tokyo Station, the gateway to the capital, and is an area where many people gather outdoors,” Koike said. “We selected it because the facility renovations are expected to be highly effective," Koike added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Special doors

The parking lot is situated on the first and second basement levels beneath Yaesu-dori Avenue with a total floor area of about 13,000 square meters. Taking into account blast waves, debris and building collapse from ballistic missile attacks, Koike stated that special doors to safeguard those inside will be discussed moving ahead.



The Tokyo governor said detailed surveys for the renovation work would get underway this fiscal year. Highlighting the need for stronger shelters, Koike cited North Korea's launch of what appeared to be a ballistic missile on Thursday.

“These repeated ballistic missile launches by North Korea pose an extremely serious and grave threat to Japan’s peace and security,” Koike said, and added that her administration “will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety and peace of mind of Tokyo residents.”