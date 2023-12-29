Who was Maharishi Valmiki? Great Hindu sage after whom Ayodhya Airport is being renamed

The Ayodhya Airport will be renamed 'Maharishi Valmiki Internation Airport' after the great Hindu sage who wrote the holy epic Ramayana, which consists of 24,000 verses. Maharishi Valmiki is also known as Adi Kavi, meaning first poet in Sanskrit. He has also written Yoga Vasistha, a scripture that explains philosophical issues.

Story of Valmiki

Maharishi Valmiki was born to a Rishi (Sage) Prachetasa in Treta Yug (the second of the four yugas in Hinduism, during which three Avatars of Lord Vishnu were born) as Ratnakara. When he was young, he got lost in the forest, and a hunter took him under his care. Following his footsteps, Ratnakara became an excellent hunter and married a beautiful woman. However, as his family grew, it became difficult for him to feed them, and he turned to robbery.

One day, Ratnakara attacked Naradamuni (a famous sage) as he crossed the jungle. Narada played the Veena and prayed to Lord Vishnu. Ratnakar's cruelty melted as he saw the devotion in Narada's eyes. Then, Narada introduced him to the holy name of Lord Ram and asked him to meditate on it until the time Narada came back.

Several years later, when Narada returned, Ratnakara's body was covered with anthills (a nest in the form of a mound built by ants). Narada told him that his penance paid off, bestowing him with the title of Brahmarishi. He was given the name Valmiki as he was reborn from Valmika (anthills).

Maharishi Valmiki set his ashram on the banks of the river Ganga. One day, Narada visited the ashram and narrated the story of Lord Ram. Later, Lord Brahma instructed him in his sleep to write Ramayana in shlokas (verses).

Valmiki's Role In Ramayana

Not only did Maharishi Valmiki write Ramayana, but he was a part of it. During his 14-year exile in the forest, one day, Lord Ram visited Valmiki's ashram with his wife, Sita, and younger brother, Lakshman. At Valmiki's request, Lord Ram built his hut near his ashram on Chitrakoot hill.

When Lord Ram sent Sita to the forest, she took shelter in Valmiki's ashram. She also gave birth to her twins, Lava and Kusha, at Valmiki's ashram. Once, Maharishi Valmiki took the boys to Ayodhya, where Lord Ram heard them sing the song Valmiki composed.