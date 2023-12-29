Ayodhya Airport to be renamed 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport' ahead of inauguration

The recently-built airport in Ayodhya will be renamed 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport' after Maharishi Valmiki, the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Earlier, it was decided that the airport would be called the 'Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram Ayodhya International Airport.'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Ayodhya airport on Saturday (Dec 30). Three weeks after the airport inauguration, the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place.

IndiGo and Air Indian Express will operate the first flights from Ayodhya airport on Saturday. The two Indian airlines have scheduled these flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad to Ayodhya starting in January 2024.

The first phase of the airport's development cost over ₹1,450 crore ($174 million). Equipped to serve approximately one million passengers per year, the airport's terminal building will have an area of 6,500 square meters. Moreover, the terminal's facade building depicts the architecture of the Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

The terminal building's interiors are bejewelled with local art pieces, paintings and murals showcasing the life of Lord Ram. Ayodhya Airport's terminal building also consists of various sustainability features, including an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, and a water treatment plant.

The second phase of airport development includes the construction of a new terminal building with 50,000 square meters capable of handling 3,000 passengers during peak hours and six million passengers annually.

Vipul Varshney is the architect of Ayodhya Airport. He created the aerodrome structure by drawing inspiration from Lord Ram's life. Varsheny used the Nagara architectural style to build the temple, famous in India's northern and western regions. It has seven mountain peaks or shikaras, representing Ramayana's seven books (Kanda).

Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will choose Lord Ram's idol on Friday (Dec 29). The idol will be a central figure in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony on Monday (Jan 22).

Ahead of the temple's consecration ceremony, the authorities have tightened the security measures at the airport and the temple. These measures include the installation of boom barriers, bollards, and CCTV cameras at all entrances.

Furthermore, the Indian Railways has changed the name of the Ayodhya railway station from 'Ayodhya Junction' to 'Ayodhya Dham.' PM Modi will also inaugurate the station's new building on Saturday (Dec 30). Bookings for obtaining 'aarti' passes have also begun in Ayodhya.