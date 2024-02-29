Who was Avtar Singh Saini? Brain behind Intel's Pentium processor who lost his life in fatal road crash

In a fatal road crash, leading tech company Intel’s South Asia division former director Avtar Singh Saini, who had majorly contributed to the Pentium processor's design and development, died on Wednesday (Feb 28).

He was cycling in the early hours of Wednesday on Palm Beach Road when a speeding taxi rammed into his bicycle, said the police.

How did the fatal accident happen?

The 68-year-old Saini was a passionate cyclist. The NRI had planned to go travel back to the US next month.

At around 5.50 am (local time), Saini along with his fellow cyclists was cycling on the Palm Beach Road in Nerul. His fellow cyclists later informed that the bicycle of Saini was hit from the back by a speeding taxi.

After that, the driver tried to escape and the frame of the cycle got wedged under the car which dragged Saini for some distance.

Saini, even after wearing a helmet, suffered severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

His fellow cyclists caught hold of the cab driver and handed him over to the police, who filed a case of rash driving as well as causing death due to negligence against him. However, he has still not been arrested by the police.

Who was Avtar Singh Saini?

Avtar Singh Saini, apart from being a Pentium processor developer, was part of the CACG cycling group. He used to always wear safety gear while trekking or cycling, as per the other cyclists.

He spent 22 years at Intel during which he co-led the Pentium processor's development and also participated in the first phase of creation of the Itanium Processor, the 64-bit Intel microprocessors.

In January 2004, he left Intel. After which, he remained associated with various smaller, however, forward-thinking technology companies such as Montalvo Systems. He served as the director of India operations at Montalvo Systems between 2005 and 2008.

Intel’s “Pentium processor”, which was released in March 1993, was the fifth generation in the x86 line of processors of the company.

Saini's son and daughter, who were living in the United States, were given information regarding the incident, and have been on their way to India.

“His other relatives who are based out of Mumbai had reached the hospital to claim the body. He had lost his wife a few years back to illness and he stayed alone in Chembur when he came to Mumbai,” said a police officer from NRI Coastal police station.