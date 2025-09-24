Delhi-based self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswasti, who is a manager at a private institute in the city, has been booked for allegedly molesting several female students at the institution. A case has been lodged under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against him at the city's Vasant Kunj police station. The accused is currently absconding, said the Delhi Police in the matter. The complaint was first lodged against him on August 4, 2025 following which multiple raids were made by the Police at the place of the incident and the accused's address.

What is the case against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswasti?

Saraswasti is accused of molesting multiple girls pursuing PGDM from the institute where he is the manager. A total of 32 girls have made accusations and gotten their statements recorded. The students are reportedly from the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship quota. 17 of 32 victims have alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages, and unwanted physical contact by Saraswasti, reported the police.

The accused is currently on the run and efforts are underway to track him as soon as possible. Delhi Police has also impounded his car which had a fake UN registration plate.

"“CCTV footage was analyzed and several raids were conducted at the place of the incident as well as at the addresses of the alleged person. NVRs/ hard disks collected from SRISIIM Institute sent to FSL. Statements u/s 183 of the BNSS of 16 victims have been recorded before the Ld. JMFC, Patiala House Courts,” Police said in the matter.

Who is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswasti?

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswasti, also known as Parth Sarthy, is the manager of manager of Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Delhi. After the molestation complaint lodged against him by the administrator of Sri Sringeri Math & Its Properties, P.A. Murli, Sri Sharada Peethan has severed all ties with the accused.

"Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri (Peetham). As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him. The Peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities," read a statement from the parent organisation.