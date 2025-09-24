/Elon Musk’s father accused of sexually abusing his children and stepchildren: Report

Errol Musk, the 79-year-old father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren since 1993, said a New York Times report on Tuesday. The outlet said the allegations could be the reason why Elon, who temporarily enjoyed primacy in the second Trump administration, rarely mentions his father—and that family members must have reached out to him for help, prompting him to sometimes take action to intercede.

Errol Musk dismissed the allegations reported by the Times out of hand, telling the publication they were “false”. Asked for comment by the Guardian, Errol Musk provided a list of answers to queries from the Times, including replies that read “this is nonsense” and “this is absolute rubbish”.

Citing personal letters, emails and interviews with family members, the NYT said that Errol Musk, who has at least nine children and stepchildren and has been married to three women, “maintains a powerful grip over much of the family”. It added that Elon Musk did not respond to its requests for comment.

The earliest accusation against Errol Musk came up in 1993

The report said the earliest accusation against Errol Musk was in 1993, when his four-year-old stepdaughter told relatives he had touched her at the family house.

A decade later, the stepdaughter said she caught him sniffing her dirty underwear, adding that some family members also accused him of abusing his two daughters and a stepson.

Three separate law enforcement investigations were initiated, citing police and court records, and family members’ accounts. Two of them ended without action, while the status of the third investigation is unclear.

“There was no evidence because this is nonsense,” Errol said in a statement to NYT, saying “the reports are false”. He accused family members of “putting the children up to say false things” and that they were trying to extort Elon, his eldest son.

Elon described his relationship with father as ‘difficult’

Once Elon described his difficult relationship with Errol. He told Rolling Stone in 2017 that his father had done “almost every evil thing you could possibly think of”.

Musk said he went to live with his father at age of 10 while his younger siblings, Kimbal and Tosca, stayed with their mother.

“I felt sorry for my father, because my mother had all three kids. He seemed very sad and lonely by himself. So I thought, ‘I can be company,’” he said.

He continued: “I didn’t really understand at the time what kind of person he was … It was not a good idea.”

Without going into specifics, he told the publication, “My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil.”