/Pakistan's Jaffar Express derails after blast hit tracks in Balochistan, rescue ops underway - What we know so far

An explosion struck a railway track in Balochistan on Tuesday (Sep 23), resulting in the derailment of the Jaffar Express. The explosion struck its track in Mastung’s Dasht area of Balochistan, overturning multiple coaches. Rescue operations are underway while officials said that an improvised explosive device (IED)was planted near the track. The Jaffar Express was travelling from Peshawar to Quetta. As per initial reports, the injured were taken to hospitals in Quetta, and an emergency was declared to ensure timely medical care. Railway authorities confirmed that the explosion severely damaged the track, forcing a suspension of train services in the area. Pakistan Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has ordered an investigation.