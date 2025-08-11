/Train carrying 350 passengers derailed in Balochistan’s Mastung after bomb blast: Here's what happened next

Six bogies of the Jaffar Express derailed after a bomb blast on a railway track in Balochistan's Mastung district. However, no loss of life was reported during the incident, an official said on Sunday, Dawn reported. "A bomb attached to the railway track exploded loudly, derailing six bogies of the train. Fortunately, there was no loss of life," Muhammad Kashif, public relations officer of the Pakistan Railways' Quetta division, told Dawn.com.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the Spezand station in Mastung's Dasht tehsil, when the train was en route to Peshawar City station from Quetta with 350 passengers on board. "Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site as soon as they were alerted about the incident and began a search operation after cordoning off the area," Kashif Dawn added.

He further added, "Four bogies of the Jaffar Express had been placed back on the track, while efforts were underway to restore the other two."

All 350 passengers were brought back to Quetta

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Railways operated a relief train following the tragedy, in which all 350 passengers were brought back to Quetta. Whereas, all the stuck bogies on the track will be returned to the city as well, and all tickets will be refunded to the respective passengers, Kashif said in a later statement, Dawn reported.

In a separate statement, Kashif added that the Pakistan Railways has suspended the services of the Jaffar Express and Bolan Mail till August 14. And the Bolan Mail will restart to operate on August 16 (Saturday), departing from Karachi "in its proper turn" and reaching Quetta the following day, he added.