/Three killed, dozens injured as passenger train derails in Germany

At least three people were killed, and several others injured when a passenger train derailed in a forested area of southwestern Germany on Sunday (Jul 27) evening, police said. The accident, as per reports, happened around 6:10 pm local time (1610 GMT) near the town of Riedlingen in Baden-Württemberg state. At the time, approximately 100 passengers were on board the train. As per reports, authorities initially reported four fatalities but later revised the toll to three. While police are yet to release a statement on the number of injured, local German media reports suggest that as many as 50 people were injured in the accident.

What happened?

As per German rail operator Deutsche Bahn, two carriages of the train, which was en route from Sigmaringen to the city of Ulm, derailed "for reasons yet unknown". Subsequently, traffic on a 40-kilometre (25-mile) stretch of the line has been suspended as investigations continue. The train operator confirmed several deaths and numerous injured passengers, but didn't specify the number. German media outlet Bild, citing emergency responders, reports that up to 50 people were injured, though police have not confirmed an exact number or the severity of the injuries.

Local media reports suggest that a possible landslide following severe storms earlier in the day may have caused the derailment. Footage from the crash site showed the yellow-and-grey-coloured train carriages lying on their sides amid trees as emergency services worked to rescue and treat the injured. Local TV station SWR reports that shortly after the accident, helicopters arrived at the transport the injured to nearby hospitals. In addition, emergency doctors from nearby hospitals were deployed to the scene of the accident.

Outdated train infrastructure to blame?