'Pakistan vilifying those speaking the truth': Activist Mahrang Baloch counters Pak's ISPR

A day after Pakistan accused activist Mahrang Baloch of being a proxy of terrorists, the Baloch activist has issued a detailed response and accused Pakistan of vilifying those who dare to speak the truth. In a post on X, Mahrang accused the director general of the Inter Services Public Relations of leveling serious allegations against her without a single shred of credible evidence. Responding to the questions raised by the ISPR over her controversial press conference in the aftermath of the Jaffar Express hijacking incident, Mahrang said that the press conference was fabricated and taken out of context. Watch to know more!