/61-year-old man pleads guilty to 13 sexual assault charges after 34 years

Sydney police made a breakthrough in a case that had remained unsolved in the 90s. A man accused of multiple cases of sexual assault has pleaded guilty. 61-year-old man, Glenn Gary Cameron, was arrested by detectives at the Sydney International Airport. In his admission, Cameron mentioned he was guilty of a dozen charges; these included eleven aggravated sexual assaults. He admitted to using weapons to threaten the victims; he used the method to attack eight women between 1991 and 1993.

Investigators used modern DNA and fingerprint technology, which led them to Cameron, who later pleaded guilty to the crime. He was called Sydney's ‘Night Stalker’ and the ‘Moore Park Rapist’ when the case was referred to in news reports. Thirty-four years later, he will now be serving his sentence in the coming month.

Though he was arrested in February 2024, his identity was concealed due to a reporting ban, which was later eased. He pleaded guilty to 13 charges of the 36 offences on Tuesday (September 23). As of now, nine charges have been withdrawn, and the remaining 14 will be considered when he is sentenced, as reported by the news outletAustralian Broadcasting Corporation.

Attacker's modus operandi

In 1993, the case was extensively covered by the newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH). The reports published in it revealed that Cameron attacked Asian women. The victims were aged between 17 and 45. In the articles, it is also mentioned that the 61-year-old, who knew a few phrases in Cantonese, attacked these women near train stations.