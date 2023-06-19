Who is Ravi Sinha? 1988 IPS Officer of Chhattisgarh cadre appointed as new RAW chief

Ravi Sinha, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has been appointed as the new chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) on Monday, June 19. He will be succeeding incumbent Samant Goel, whose tenure ends on June 30. Sinha will have two-year tenure.

A government order stated, “The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Sinha, IPS, special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing vice Samant Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30, 2023, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.” Who is Ravi Sinha? Newly appointed RAW chief Ravi Sinha is a 1998 batch pass-out IPS officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre. He has been serving as the head of the operational division in RAW for the last seven years. His contribution to introducing and advocating for the use of modern technology in the field of intelligence collection has been hailed by the agency as well as the officials.

Sinha is reportedly well-versed in the issues and topics of Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

Among his colleagues, he is recognized as an officer with experience and expertise in intelligence gathering and a person who has knowledge about various other fields. Samant Goel Current incumbent RAW chief, Samant Kumar Goel was appointed as chief on 26 June 2019 replacing Anil Dhasmana. He is an IPS officer and belongs to the Punjab cadre, who was involved in the planning of the Balakot air strike and played an important role in checking militancy in Punjab.

Goel, a recipient of the Police Medals for Gallantry and Meritorious Service, joined the RAW in 2001. He has also served as Chief of Station, Europe Desk and as Chief of Station in London. Research and Analysis Wing The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is India’s premier foreign intelligence agency. It has a number of vital tasks such as gathering intelligence foreign intelligence, taking measures to counter and foil the terrorism bids planned against the country and also contributing to India’s foreign and strategic interests.

The head of R&AW is designated as Secretary (Research) in Cabinet Secretariat. He is under the authority of the Indian Prime Minister, without parliamentary oversight. The director reports to the Cabinet Secretary, on an administrative basis, who reports to the Prime Minister.

