Who is Ashneer Grover? Famous 'Shark Tank India' judge who has been controversy's favourite child

Indian business tycoon, Ashneer Grover, is the former co-founder and managing director (MD) of the Indian fintech company BharatPe.

He co-founded the company along with Shashvat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya in the year 2018.

Born in Delhi, Grover's father was a Chartered Accountant (CA) and his mother was a teacher. After completing his elementary education he graduated with a Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

He later completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad in 2006.

Grover rose to fame after he appeared as a judge in Shark Tank India's maiden season.

Last year, he also released his memoir called 'Doglapan (double standards) - The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups'.

Controversies surrounding Grover

The latest in a spate of controversies surrounding the business tycoon is him and his wife being stopped at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday night (Nov 17).

The two were travelling to New York for vacation and were stopped by the EOW amid an ongoing investigation against them for alleged fraud at BharatPe.

Sindhu Pillai, joint commissioner of the EOW, said Grover and Jain were detained before the security check and were asked to return to their residence in Delhi and join the investigation at the EOW office at Mandir Marg next week.

Earlier this week, a lookout circular (LoC) was issued against the two. Pillai said LoC was issued only to detain the couple from travelling overseas, adding they were not arrested.

On May 11, the EOW registered a case against Grover, Jain and other family members for using company funds inappropriately, based on forged documents.