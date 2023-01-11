Embattled BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover anounces Mercedes as bonus for his new startup's employees

Businessman Ashneer Grover, who gained popularity for his stint as a judge in Shark Tank India's maiden season, has launched a new venture and has promised prospective employees that they will receive a Mercedes car upon completing five years at the firm. In a post on LinkedIn, the "shark" shared that his new startup will be called 'Third Unicorn' but revealed little else about the project. Offering a suspenseful sneak peek the BharatPe co-founder wrote "HOW we are building! WHAT we are building remains the billion dollar question!". He further remarked, "Gratuity to bezzati liye hoti hai," which could be translated to "Gratuity is for humiliation/insult".

"Let's get some work done in 2023!" he wrote.

Also read | Private equity firm Carlyle buys a majority stake in India's VLCC

"We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market-shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently," said Ashneer, revealing that the team would be constituted of a maximum of 50 people.

"5 saal poore hone pe Mercedes-Shercedes," he wrote in the post that has since it was posted, received more than 14,000 likes and 700 comments, mainly from interested candidates.

Here's the post:

He further shared an email address at which interested people can send in their job applications. Grover originally announced the startup on his 40th birthday in June 2022.

Grover's announcement comes as he faces a lawsuit at the hands of BharatPe, a company he co-founded. He and his family have been accused of embezzling company funds to pay for personal expenses like rent, plane tickets, and skincare products. They've also been accused of funnelling money to non-existent vendors and recruitment services. BharatPe is seeking $10.87 million (₹88.67 crores) in damages.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE