'Where's your mask?': Small kid urges people to follow Covid protocol in India

A few months ago, India was battling a deadly second wave of coronavirus and locals were struggling to get access to oxygen. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, then, urged his ‘little friends’ to request the grown-ups to follow Covid restrictions.

However, now, as the cases started declining, people seem to have forgotten the importance of following Covid protocols with several flocking to hill stations for 'vacation'.

In one such incident, a small child in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharmshala was spotted asking tourists to wear masks.

In a short, cute video posted on ‘dharamshalalocal’ Instagram page, a little kid dressed in an off-white shirt can be seen standing in a tight street outside shops. With a plastic stick in hand, he questions people ‘where is your mask?’.

The video highlights the rising issue of India’s population not adhering to the Covid protocols set up by the medical experts. The Government of India has strictly instructed people to not step outdoors unless important, follow social distancing and at all times wear masks when stepping outdoors.

However, locals have been visiting hill stations for vacations and have often been spotted ignoring social distancing rules and without face masks.

Social media users have called this a "slap on all of us who relate awareness to those who are well-off," a Twitter user said.

A slap on all of us who relate awareness to those who are well-off

Thanking the kid for her social service, many users commented ‘God bless this kid’ and laughed about calling him to their own cities to spread this awareness.

God bless this kid! Again proved that doing right requires the wisdom, age doesnt matter as so many elderly fools can be seen around.

He is small, poor family that may not afford send him to school. He is far more conscious in telling educated people wear mask. Instead of appreciation some seen ignoring or neglecting him for a begger. Wish this boy could be helped?

This child is so good



I wish he is taken care for education