DextroDiwas: India's PM Modi tweets birthday wishes for a citizen

Have you ever believed that the wish you think of while blowing the candles on your birthday cake might come true? An Indian citizen had a Twitter surprise on Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his wishes as a reply to a playful tweet.

With the Twitter name 'Dextro', when the person was wished by a well-wisher on Twitter, Dextro replied, they replied, “Dextrodiwas par please ask pm to wish me as you follows you both’ (Please ask PM to wish me on Dextrodiwas’).

In what can be described as a rare happening, Dextro was soon surprised when Narendra Modi tweeted birthday greetings for Dextro after two hours.

"Happy Birthday...or as you are describing it - Dextrodiwas... :)," Modi tweeted. "Have a great year ahead."

Surprised and shocked by these birthday greetings, Dextro returned the excitement and said, "I'm the luckiest human alive guys".

The tweet by the PM soon became viral on the social media platform, Twitter, and people flocked in telling Dextro how they wish they were in Dextro's place.

Twitterati flocked to Dextro's account to congratulate for the wishes extended by the PM and many have even joked about declaring July 06 as 'DextroDiwas'.

