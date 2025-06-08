Fresh tensions have erupted in India’s Manipur on Saturday (June 7) - two years after massive violence in the state. It all started from a rumour that around five volunteers from a particular ethnic group were arrested. After this, tensions escalated in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts of the state.

The rumour claimed that the five people were arrested around 2.30 pm by a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

So far, authorities have not released any official statement regarding the matter.

Here are major key points on the fresh violence in Manipur:

Internet suspension

As per officials, the Manipur government has suspended internet and mobile data services - including VSAT and VPN - across five valley districts for five days starting from 11.45 pm on Saturday.

The aim of internet suspension

The Government said that the suspension of the internet will prevent possible loss of life, damage to property, and disruption of public tranquillity and communal harmony. This came after provocative content was shared on social media following rumours.

‘Imminent danger of loss of life’

The order further said that there was an imminent danger of loss of life or damage to public and private property, as well as widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony due to the harmful content shared on social media, SMS, and other messaging apps.

A curfew

Furthermore, a curfew was also imposed in the Bishnupur district of Manipur. The order prohibited the gatherings of five or more people in the other valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching.

The unrest escalates

On late Saturday (June 7), the rumours of five arrests came and tensions escalated, during which two journalists and a civilian were injured.

Protestors on the road

Fresh protests erupted in the streets of Imphal Valley following reports of the arrests. Protesters once again stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West in the evening and demanded the release of those who were arrested.

‘We tried very hard to bring peace’

Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba was seen at the site of the unrest, engaging with senior security officials.

A video was circulated on social media in which Sanajaoba was heard saying, “We tried very hard to bring peace. If you do such things, how will peace come? Arrest me along with the MLA".