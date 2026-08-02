/What is Zero FIR? How does it work, and when can you file one? WION Decodes

On July 29, the Noida Police registered a zero First Information Report (FIR) against 25-year-old Ruchika Singh, a resident of Lotus Zing Society in Sector 168, over remarks she made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 23. The FIR invokes Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), covering intentional insult, public mischief and defamation. Since the alleged incident occurred in Delhi, the case has been transferred to Delhi Police for further investigation.

But what is Zero FIR?

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A Zero FIR (First Information Report) is a special police complaint that can be filed at any police station in India, no matter where the crime actually happened. It is given the serial number "zero" (0) at first and is later sent to the correct police station that has the local power (jurisdiction) to investigate the case. In this the police cannot refuse to write down your complaint just because the crime took place in a different city or state. It helps save critical time in serious or urgent cases—such as crimes against women or kidnapping—so that evidence is not lost while trying to find the correct police station. After recording the complaint as number "zero," the initial police station transfers the paperwork to the right station, which then gives it a regular number and starts the real investigation.

What is the status of zero FIR in this case?