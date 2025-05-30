/What is 'Operation Shield' that India will conduct in five states bordering Pakistan on May 31?

After May 7, when the first civil defence mock drill was held, security agencies are set to conduct second such exercise named Operation Shield on May 31, across 5 states bordering Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, announced the Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement on Thursday (May 29).

What is Operation Shield about?

The large-scale drill schedule to happen on May 31 is focused on enhancing readiness against potential hostile attacks. The heightened tensions with Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people has forced the government to take such measures.

The drill to take place under Section 19 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, and coordinated by the Additional Director General of Civil Defence will help identify key preparedness gaps that the defence forces came across, post May 7 drills in high-risk areas.

What will the drill include?

The mock drill is scheduled to be conducted on 31 May from 5:00 PM onwards, according to the press release. Five states that include Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan will take part in the drill.

Air Raid warning systems, complete blackouts, evacuation in case of an enemy attack, activation of hotlines between the Air Force and the Civil Defence Control rooms, augmentation of medical teams in case of mass injuries are some of the drills that will be conducted during Operation Shield.

Simulated drone attacks on military stations and evacuation drills are also planned.

The drills will also involve General/Silent recall of Civil Defence Wardens/Volunteers, stakeholders from local administration and youth volunteers. Deployment of Border Wing Home Guards and mobilisation of Indian Army will also be undertaken.

The mock drills were first planned for Thursday but the government postponed it for May 31, citing administrative reasons.