COVID 19 variant JN.1 is more contagious, but is it a cause for worry?

Several countries across the world have been reporting rise in COVID 19 cases with South-East Asia being the hardest hit by the virus. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) data Singapore reported a rise from 11,100 cases during April 20-26 to 14,200 during April 27-May 3, which is an increase of 28 per cent.

Similarly the percentage of respiratory samples being tested for Covid-19 in densely populated financial hub of Hong Kong are coming positive and is at the year's highest level. Also, 31 deaths were reported in the week ending May 3.

Current situation in India

In India too there has been an uptick in COVID 19 cases. Till Tuesday evening, 1,010 active Coronavirus cases were reported according to data on the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard. These cases were mainly from Kerala (43%) followed by Maharashtra (21%). Delhi, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu had 10%, 8%, and 7% of cases.

While the number of deaths reported since may 19 in Maharashtra is (3) followed by Kerala (2), and Karnataka (1).

However, the Ministry is looking for more details before attributing these deaths to Covid-19.

The sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in India has prompted several states to strengthen their monitoring systems.

Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi have reported more than 100 cases each.

JN.1 variant more contagious than earlier variants?

In India the JN.1 variant is the most dominant one leading to over 50 per cent of the total cases reported.

According to researchers and scientists, the JN.1 variant is more contagious than previous variants as it targets the nose and throat reported the Times of India. As it affects the upper respiratory tract, oral secretions as droplets spread the infection as they carry enough viral load.

However, there is no indication that the virus is more transmissible or causes more severe disease compared to earlier Covid variants.

Is the fresh Covid surge concerning?

Though, the COVID 19 cases have been increasing, it is not as high as the last two years. However, the recent cases are a departure from typical respiratory virus behaviour, which usually increases during colder months. There has been a slight deviation, the virus is now showing its capabilities of spreading and causing illness even during the summer months.

