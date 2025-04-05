Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Mithra Vibhushana award - "Dharma Chakra" - from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake after his ceremonial welcome at Colombo Independence Square on Saturday (Apr 5).

After receiving the honour, PM Modi extended his gratitude and said, "Today, to be honoured with the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan award by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake—it's not an honour to me but to 140 crore Indians."

"It shows the historical relation and deep friendship between the people of Sri Lanka and India, and for this, I thank the president, the government of Sri Lanka, and the people here," he added.

The Indian PM then talked about the bilateral talks held in Columbo and said, "In the last 6 months, we have converted loans of over 100 million into grants. Our bilateral debt restructuring agreement will be of immediate help to the people of Sri Lanka. Today, we have also decided to lower the interest rates. It shows that even today, India stands with the people of Sri Lanka. For the development of Eastern states, approximately 2.4 billion Lankan Rupees will be provided."

What is Dharma Chakra?

The "Dharma Chakra" awarded to PM Modi resembles the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations.

The chakra has a ceremonial pot known as "Pun Kalasa" which has carved sheaves of rice symbolizes prosperity and renewal.

It has nine precious gems known as "Navarathna". They represent the friendship between the two countries, depicted within a globe encircled by pure lotus petals.

It is also adorned with "Sun and Moon" that signify the timeless bond, stretching from the ancient past into the infinite future.

(With inputs from agencies)