/What is 'cloud seeding' and why Delhi has now scheduled it for September—Details here

Delhi's "artificial rain" or "cloud seeding" experiment, which was originally scheduled to be done between July 4 and July 11, will now be conducted between August 30 and September 10. The dates were revised following expert recommendations from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Previously, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that five modified Cessna aircraft will be deployed for the Rs 3.21 crore project titled 'Technology Demonstration and Evaluation of Cloud Seeding as an Alternative for Delhi NCR Pollution Mitigation,' for rainfall and reducing air pollutants.

“Following the suggestion, the Delhi government, in consultation with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, requested the DGCA for the August 10 - September 30 window for the best results,” Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, the Hindu reported.

Why did Delhi schedule ‘cloud seeding’ for September?

The initial plan of the Delhi government to carry out artificial rain between July 4 and 11 faced backlash for attempting cloud seeding during the monsoon, a time when pollution levels are typically low, which will be an unnecessary expenditure. Experts noted that successful seeding requires favorable monsoon cloud conditions.

Following recommendations from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, the plan has been rescheduled to late August or early September, when cloud conditions are expected to be more suitable.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the date shift, citing advice of experts from IMD and IITM, Pune, who suggested shifting the dates, as monsoon cloud patterns may not support optimal cloud seeding.

What is cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding is the method through which special substances like silver iodide and dry ice are added to clouds to make it rain or snow in water-scarce areas or places experiencing less snowfall. It can be done using rockets, airplanes, or machines on the ground.