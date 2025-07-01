/Delhi’s artificial rain: What’s the real cost of a manufactured monsoon?

As Delhi battles persistent air pollution, the Delhi government will carry out its first-ever artificial rain trial in early July, aiming to cleanse the city’s atmosphere using cloud seeding.
Cloud seeding involves dispersing substances like silver iodide or salts into clouds to stimulate raindrop formation. The aim is to trigger precipitation that can wash particulate matter from the air.
Eight sorties by modified Cessna aircraft are planned between July 4–11, 2025, over northwest and outer Delhi. Each flight will cover around 100 sq km and last approximately 90 minutes.
The Delhi cabinet approved the Rs 3.21 crore project, with IIT‑Kanpur and IMD Pune overseeing implementation. The Environment Ministry secured necessary clearances from 13 departments.
The cloud seeding trial is intended to reduce PM2.5 and PM10 levels, lower smog, and provide a temporary improvement in air quality. However, experts caution it is not a permanent solution.
While monsoon clouds are needed for cloud seeding, their presence may also delay results. Authorities have noted that weather conditions might shift the trial beyond the July 11 window.
Real-time air quality measurements will be taken using CAAQMS stations. After the five flights, officials will analyse the data to determine the pilot’s success in reducing pollution.
While results from global experiments show a 5–15 per cent boost in precipitation, some studies suggest only modest effects. Critics urge that cloud seeding should accompany systemic pollution reduction. Delhi’s artificial rain project is a pioneering experiment aimed at rapidly reducing smog levels. Yet, its success hinges on suitable meteorological conditions and must be coupled with long-term pollution control policies to be truly effective.