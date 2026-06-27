/What does it take to get perfect result? Expert reveals secret to score 500/500 in CBSE

How much did you score in your last exam? 500/500 by any chance? For most students, a perfect score in academics, especially in CBSE board exams, feels almost impossible. But if Ranchi's Avni Kejriwal's journey proves anything, it is that there is no secret formula, magical timetable or overnight transformation. Instead, there are hundreds of small choices made every single day.

Ironically, Avni was not declared the national topper when the Class 12 Commerce results were first announced. She initially scored 98.5 per cent, a result most students would celebrate. But she believed her marks did not reflect her performance and applied for a re-evaluation. After re-checking, her score was revised to a flawless 500 out of 500, making the DPS Ranchi student the CBSE Class 12 Commerce national topper.

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'I never studied by looking at the clock'

Avni said she never measured her preparation by the number of hours spent at her desk. Instead, she studied according to what each subject required and what her goals demanded. That may sound simple, but it challenges one of the biggest myths surrounding board exams. Studying longer does not always mean studying better.

During the examination period, Avni deactivated her Instagram account. She said she used it positively whenever it helped her learn. But when the exams approached, she recognised that every notification, every scroll and every distraction came at a cost.

The psychology behind the perfect score

According to psychologist Shweta Jhamb, one of the biggest misconceptions among students is that focus is something people are simply born with. It is not. "Focus is a trainable skill and not something that a person is born with," she explained while talking to WION.

Every time a student wants to check their phone but instead chooses to spend another five minutes solving a difficult maths or physics problem, something remarkable happens inside the brain. Jhamb calls it a "cognitive bicep curl."

Just as lifting weights strengthens muscles, resisting distractions strengthens the brain's attention networks. Those repeated moments of discipline gradually build stronger neurological pathways in the prefrontal cortex, the area responsible for concentration, planning and self-control.

Why star students rarely rely on motivation

There is another misconception about toppers. People often assume they wake up every morning feeling motivated. Reality is usually less glamorous.