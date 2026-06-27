/Ram Temple donation theft row: SIT findings, arrests and allegations – What we know so far

The alleged case of donation theft at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has turned into a massive controversy, making major headlines across the nation. The row came to light after allegations surfaced regarding irregularities in the handling of cash donations made by devotees at the temple, which holds immense significance as the revered birthplace of Lord Ram, a central deity in Hinduism. As the controversy exploded, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the allegations. Here’s what the probe has revealed:

Did Champat Rai, the general secretary of the temple trust, resign?

In a recent development, reports surfaced on Friday (Jun 26) suggesting that Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has resigned. Reports also claimed that trust member Anil Mishra has also stepped down. However, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that they had no knowledge that its vice president had resigned.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal’s said that the organisation did not receive any information regarding Rai’s resignation. “The VHP doesn’t have any knowledge of the resignation,” he told PTI.

SIT preliminary report

The SIT, which was constituted on June 13, submitted a preliminary report following completion of the initial phase of the investigation. However, the report has not been made public, and its findings have not been disclosed to the public. The final report is likely to be submitted within the next 10 to 15 days.

FIR against eight named accused

Acting on the SIT’s recommendations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against eight named accused and other unidentified persons in connection with the case.

The FIR was lodged by trust member Krishna Mohan, who alleged that embezzled donations were offered at the temple and misappropriated through criminal conspiracy. The allegations pertain to the alleged diversion or misappropriation of donations entrusted to the accused during the collection and counting process. The case was registered under the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

Section 306 - Theft by a clerk or servant

Section 316(5) - Criminal breach of trust

Section 317(4) - Receiving or dealing in stolen property

Section 317(5) - Voluntarily assisting in the concealment, disposal, or making away with property that one knows or has reason to believe is stolen

Section 61 - Criminal conspiracy

Section 3(5) - Criminal act done by multiple people in furtherance of a shared intention

Who has been arrested?

In the FIR, eight people were named, including Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Yadav, Rajesh Pathak, Ramashankar Yadav (Tinnu Yadav), Avinash Shukla, Karunesh Pandey, Subhash Srivastava, and other unidentified persons. All eight were taken into police custody and are being questioned.

What evidence has been found?

The SIT is examining financial records, donation management processes and the role of individuals linked to the temple administration.

While there has been no official statement regarding what evidence, reports suggested that the investigators have recovered memo detailing the amount of cash or valuables seized. The authorities are also inspecting the CCTV footage from the donation counting and treasury areas to spot any irregularities or security lapses.

What happens next?

The investigation remains underway, and Uttar Pradesh Police have indicated that further action will depend on the evidence gathered during the probe. Additional arrests, recoveries or the filing of a charge sheet may follow if supported by the investigation.