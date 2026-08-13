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West Bengal withdraws Banga Bibhushan honour from BJP MP Nagendra Ray amid Netaji remarks row

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 20:35 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 20:35 IST
West Bengal withdraws Banga Bibhushan honour from BJP MP Nagendra Ray amid Netaji remarks row

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nagendra Ray speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 06, 2024. Photograph: (ANI)

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West Bengal has withdrawn the Banga Bibhushan honour from BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Ray amid controversy over his alleged remarks about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The West Bengal government on Thursday (August 13) withdrew and annulled the Banga Bibhushan honour given to BJP Rajya Sabha member Nagendra Ray, also known as Ananta Maharaj, a day after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari warned against derogatory remarks about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The move followed a controversy over alleged remarks by Ray about Netaji. Ray had allegedly called Netaji a “war criminal” and questioned the contribution of the Indian National Army to India's freedom struggle.

The government order said that certain facts and circumstances that emerged after the honour was conferred raised questions over whether Ray could continue to retain it. After examining the material on record, the competent authority concluded that retaining the award was inconsistent with its dignity, prestige and purpose.

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"Upon such consideration, the competent authority is satisfied that the continued retention of the Banga Bibhushan by Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj is inconsistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour," the order stated.

Government annuls honour with immediate effect

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The government said it had withdrawn and annulled the honour with immediate effect.

"Now, therefore, the Government of West Bengal hereby withdraws and annuls the Banga Bibhushan conferred upon Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj on 21st February, 2026 with immediate effect," the order said.

Ananta Maharaj, a leader from Cooch Behar, entered the Rajya Sabha in July 2023 as a BJP-backed candidate. He received West Bengal's highest civilian honour on February 21, 2026, from the then Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

The government said the award recognised “distinguished and exemplary contributions” to West Bengal and its people. It also described the honour as carrying “a high degree of dignity, prestige, and institutional purpose”.

Following the decision, Ananta Maharaj will no longer be entitled to identify himself as a Banga Bibhushan recipient. He will also not be able to claim any recognition, privilege or benefit linked to the conferment of the honour.

The government has directed all concerned authorities to remove his name from official records and lists of Banga Bibhushan recipients.

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Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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