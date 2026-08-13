/'We can drive them crazy, Modi does not sleep at night': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the parliament Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (Aug 13) said that the BJP-led government at the Centre was increasingly unsettled by people's voices, while their job is to let the people of India express themselves. Speaking at the Ratchnatmak Congress National Convention in Delhi he also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Our job is very simple and we can drive them crazy...I am telling you, (PM) Narendra Modi does not sleep at night,” Rahul said.

While he questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's absence from the parliament and said for the first time the BJP led government is "feeling India’s expression".

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You saw Amit Shah, the so-called—what was he called? Chanakya, what else? Sardar Patel. Where has he disappeared? He couldn't come to the Parliament House for 20 days. Why? Because for the first time, they are feeling India's expression. And now they have realised that this country will not stop expressing itself," he said.

“You cannot express yourselves”

He also slammed the Modi government for its handling of the Jantar Mantar protests over the NEET-UG paper leak.

"What was happening at Jantar Mantar is that students want to express themselves. They are in pain, and they want to express themselves, and the government says no. We are going to create order at Jantar Mantar. You cannot express yourselves," he said.

Gandhi accused the BJP of "imposing an order on India that benefits them."

So their job and their political philosophy is to impose an order on India, an order that benefits them and certain other people. And our job is to make India express itself and break that order,” Gandhi added.