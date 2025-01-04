Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday (Jan 4) said that "he made a mistake twice" in the past by joining hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Nitish Kumar's statement comes after RJD spremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that he was ready to "forgive and welcome" Bihar Chief Minister Kumar to join the opposition INDIA bloc.

Yadav said that Nitish should also open the gates as it would facilitate movement from both sides.

However, the Bihar CM hinted at remaining with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

This comes amid the ongoing speculations of a potential "tie-up" between JDU and the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the Bihar polls.

Nitish while addressing a review meeting said, "The people of Bihar gave us a chance to work from November 24, 2005. Since then, we have been continuously working for the development of the state. Before 2005, Bihar’s condition was very bad. People were afraid to leave their houses after evening, there was no arrangement for treatment in hospitals, and the roads were dilapidated."

He added that when the people of Bihar gave us a chance to work, the condition of the state changed.

"We went here and there by mistake twice. But now we will always stay together and will develop the country along with Bihar," Kumar added.

Earlier on Thursday, Lalu Yadav said, "Our doors are open (for Nitish). He should also unbolt his gates. This would facilitate movement of people from both sides."

However, when journalists asked Nitish Kumar about the RJD supremo's offer, the Bihar CM reacted with, "What are you saying?"

"What are you saying (Kya bol rahe hain)" was all Nitish Kumar said in response when journalists asked him about Prasad's offer, Indian news agency PTI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)