Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday (Dec 1) said that he was ready to "forgive and welcome" Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to join the opposition INDIA bloc.

Yadav said that Nitish should also open the gates as it would facilitate movement from both sides.

"Our doors are open (for Nitish). He should also unbolt his gates. This would facilitate movement of people from both sides," Lalu Yadav said.

When journalists asked Nitish Kumar about the RJD supremo's offer, the Bihar CM reacted with, "What are you saying?"

Nitish Kumar gave no affirmative response.

"Kya bol rahe hain (What are you saying?)" was all Nitish Kumar said in response when journalists asked him about Prasad's offer, Indian news agency PTI reported.

Former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh "Lallan" snapped when asked about Lalu Yadav's remark.

"The NDA is strong. JD(U) and BJP are united. It is a free society, and anybody can say whatever he pleases. It is for Lalu ji to say more on his own utterances," Lalan Singh said.

Last year, Nitish Kumar severed his ties with the INDIA bloc after spearheading its formation and joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish remained Bihar CM, but RJD leader and Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav had to step down as deputy chief minister.

Right after his resignation, the Janata Dal (United) chief took oath as the chief minister for a record ninth time.

Tejashwi Yadav's reaction

Lalu's son, Tejashwi Yadav, said that he said this just to calm everyone down.

"You keep asking him this; what else would he say? He said this just to calm you all down," he said.

Maharashtra CMs' reaction

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Lalu Yadav's offer, saying "his dreams will always remain dreams. They will never be fulfilled."

(With inputs from agencies)