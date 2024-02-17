India: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar responds to Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'doors remain open' remark

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, hopeful of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's return to his party, on Friday (Feb 16) said that "doors remain open" for the Janata Dal (United) supremo (JD(U)).

Kumar on Saturday responding to Lalu's remarks said, “I don't pay attention to who says what. Things were not going well, so I left them (RJD).”

"We will now investigate whatever went wrong in between,” he added. #WATCH | On Lalu Yadav's 'doors open' remark, Bihar CM & JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar says, "Don't think of who says what...Things were not going well, so I left them (RJD)..." pic.twitter.com/CEBDq5LaMn — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024 ×

In January, Kumar ditched JDU's alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He took oath as chief minister of the east Indian state of Bihar for the record ninth time, cutting ties with the combined opposition's INDIA alliance.

Lalu was on Friday asked if his party would give another chance to the Bihar CM, to which he replied, "Ab aayenge toh dekhenge, khula hi rehta hai darwaaza' (if he will we will see, door remains open)."

A day before, the two were seen exchanging pleasantries in a brief encounter at the state assembly.

The footage of their brief interaction became a talking point on social media as it was their first meeting following the recent separation.

Lalu was accompanied by his son, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Further, on being asked if Rahul Gandhi could become the next prime minister of the country, Lalu said, "Koi kami thodi hai, koi kami nahi hain, (there is no incompetency in him)."

He also affirmed that he would remove PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Tejashwi Yadav launches fresh attack on Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav, launching a scathing attack against Kumar, said that the Bihar CM does not want to listen to anyone.

"You all very well know how our CM is, he does not want to listen to anyone. He used to say 'I will die, but won't join BJP'...We decided to stay with Nitish ji, no matter how much we have to sacrifice, only to defeat BJP in 2024. We had appointed a tired Chief Minister, "said Yadav while addressing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Friday in Sasaram.

Yadav, who joined the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday, was seen driving the Congress leader in the lead jeep.