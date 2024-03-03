‘Does he not feel ashamed’: Lalu Prasad Yadav comes down heavily on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday (March 3) came down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stating that he was never abused by RJD when he previously broke the alliance with them in the year 2017.

He then questioned Kumar's decision to return to the NDA fold asking if he ever feels ashamed about the way he keeps changing sides.

While addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna, Yadav said, "We never abused him when he broke alliance with us. We just called him Paltu-Ram at that time. But we made the same mistake again, and Tejashwi made the same mistake again. We knew something was happening in Raj Bhawan. There was nothing wrong with that government (previous Bihar govt). Does he not feel ashamed?"

He then appealed to the public to make the BJP lose in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls stating that the opinion of Bihar resonates with that of the country.

"Bihar has given lots of great personalities. In the same Gandhi Maidan, leaders of the country have held rallies and meetings. A message went to the whole country from here. Bihar's opinion has so much power that the people of the country imitate what Bihar decides. Tomorrow also, the same is going to happen," he said.

Opposition leaders such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were also present at the RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally'.

'Who will take guarantee of Nitish Kumar,' says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the Bihar CM over repeatedly changing sides stating that the state government should get an insurance done because of JD-U chief Kumar's repeated U-turns.

"They (BJP) say 'Modi ki Guarantee', but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar? They accuse us of nepotism but they have Samrat Choudhary, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, Manjhi ji's son has been made minister, it doesn't look like any nepotism to them," Tejashwi said.

"Due to the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar, it seems that the state government should get its insurance done. They say Modi ki Guarantee, but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar," he said a day after PM Modi accused Congress-RJD of nepotism.