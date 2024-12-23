New Delhi, India

The Bihar BJP has resolved the uncertainty surrounding its leadership for the 2025 assembly elections, confirming that Nitish Kumar will remain the face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). At a two-day core committee meeting held in Surajkund, Haryana, the party leaders unanimously agreed to contest the upcoming polls under Kumar’s leadership.

Advertisment

No change in leadership, says BJP

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal, addressing the media after the meeting, dismissed any doubts about a change in leadership. "The Core Committee has unanimously decided that we will contest the elections under Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Jaiswal stated. He further emphasised, "Nitish Kumar is our face, and there will be no change in this."

Also read | 'We want her back...': Bangladesh formally writes to India to facilitate return of Sheikh Hasina

Advertisment

Amit Shah's comments sparked speculation

The clarity from the BJP comes after recent comments made by Union Minister Amit Shah, which had fuelled speculation about the NDA's leadership. When asked if the alliance could contest the elections without a designated chief ministerial candidate, Shah responded cryptically, saying, "We will sit together and decide. We will inform you after a decision is made." This comment led to widespread speculation about the BJP’s strategy for the upcoming polls.

Jaiswal, however, clarified that the leadership issue had been conclusively addressed during the core committee meeting, which saw the participation of 31 members, including senior party leaders BL Santosh and Vinod Tawde.

Advertisment

Also read | Congress criticises govt over caramel popcorn GST, asks if PM will show courage for GST overhaul

Allies offer strong backing for Kumar

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also weighed in, making it clear that Kumar’s leadership is secure. "Nitish Kumar is our leader and will remain our leader. There is no confusion," Singh asserted.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM-S), another key NDA partner, also lent its support to Kumar. HAM-S leader and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi reaffirmed, "The NDA will contest the 2025 elections under Nitish Kumar."

(With inputs from agencies)