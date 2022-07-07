Weather updates today: Know about weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Delhi and more

Monsoon has hit most parts of India, with heavy rains pouring down in many parts of the country. The heavy showers have even led to floods in some areas. Over the next few days, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in many parts of the country including Goa, Maharashtra, Delhi, etc. Dark monsoon clouds scattered across the country, but in an unusually active and early time of the annual rainy season. The downpours have also resulted in landslides in some areas. M Mohapatra who is the director-general of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that “The entire country has active monsoon conditions, which will persist for the next 10 days as per forecasts".

Maharashtra Weather Update: Rains in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Red alert issued

For June 7, Friday, a red alert for heavy rains has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. While for today, i.e. June 7, an orange alert has been issued for the respective cities. According to a report by PTI, one person was severely injured after a part of his house collapsed and two people were washed away in flood waters in Palghar on Thursday. With that above 30 houses were damaged due to the heavy downpour. An average of 89.27 mm rainfall was received by the district in the 24-hour period which ended at 10 am on Thursday. A man was also found dead in a drain in Palghar, PTI reported.

Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities. With waterlogged roads, closed subways and traffic jams all over the city, the people are suffering a lot of problems. Eknath Shinde, CM of Maharashtra also visited the BMC headquarters Disaster Management room to assess the situation in Mumbai. Local trains were also delayed due to the heavy rains. While the IMD department and Mumbai Police are giving regular updates, people are also sharing videos and images on social media. Some are enjoying the Juhu beach while some are enjoying the rainy season sitting at their homes and relaxing.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: What is the condition in Himachal Pradesh?

Himachal Pradesh has been suffering from heavy showers for the past 2 days. Cloudbursts have also been reported in some parts of the states. On Wednesday, a woman died and four people went missing in Choj and Malana in Himachal’s Kullu district due to a cloudburst in the city washing away houses, roads and bridges. Following this Gohar nullah, which is near Manikaran was also hit by a cloudburst. In that also four people went missing and have not been found yet, because of which it is feared that they may have drowned. The river's flow had changed and water was directed to the village area. Camping sites, tourist camps and restaurants were also washed away. Landslides were also reported in the Parvati valley resulting in the closure of the roads and traffic jams. The roads were covered with solid material and rocks and some were completely damaged.

Delhi Weather Update: Monsoon begins in Delhi

IMD announced in June end that Monsoon has begun in the capital. With the city and the surrounding NCR region struggling from the scorching heat, the onset of the Monsoon is a sign of relief. However, the city received continuous rains some days back, they have stopped now and this has resulted in humidity across the Delhi NCR region. However, it is predicted that weather conditions would change now as the region may receive rains starting from July 8 which can continue to the next day as well. IMD also issued a yellow alert for the city on Tuesday, giving a warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers. The AQI of the capital also rose up and became "satisfactory". The nearby states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are also expected to receive showers.

Karnataka Weather Update: Karnataka under red alert

Karnataka is also under red alert as most parts of the states are receiving continuous rains, and it is expected to continue till July 11. Schools and colleges are also shut in 8 districts of the state for the third consecutive day. A red warning has been issued for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada on July 7. A landslide was also reported in Dakshina Kannada, in which the death of three people was reported. Karnataka is also one of the most affected states in Maharashtra. "Teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in Kodagu, Karwar and Udupi", said the state's CM Basavaraj Bommai.

