IMD predicts monsoon to arrive in all of India by July 6

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (June 30) said that the monsoon will likely arrive in all of India by July 6 despite having yet to reach several areas in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The weather agency said that the monsoon moved into practically all of northwest India including the national capital, which claimed that it had now entered a decent phase. Conditions were favourable as monsoon passed through Deesa, Jaipur, Rohtak, Pathankot, Jammu on its way to the southern part of the country, reported by Hindustan Times.

The long-range forecast from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorological predicts above range rainfall through July 7.

At lower tropospheric levels, an east-west trough stretched from Punjab to the northeastern Bay of Bengal. As a result, lower tropospheric levels of moist winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were over the country’s norther regions.

IMD’s RWFC tweeted predicting moderate rain in isolated portions of South-West Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The monsoon which occurs from the month of June to September and brings rain is frequently referred to as the India economy’s vital part. Nearly 40 per cent of the country’s net sown are lacks access to irrigation, while half of the population depends on the income from agriculture. The rain most not only be abundant but should also be equally distributed across the states for a good agricultural result.

Strong monsoons will boost domestic production of a number of goods and commodities which will keep inflation in control. The summer growing crops like rice, sugar, cotton, lentils and edible oils delayed by millions of farmers until the rainy season.

