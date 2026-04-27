/Weather update: Rain in Delhi, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan today? Here's what IMD predicts amid heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Monday, 27 April, are likely to get a relief from extreme temperatures in the form of rain. The press release also indicated a gradual fall of 3-5°C on 29 and 30 April; however, there may be no required change in maximum temperatures over Northwest India until 28 April



Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures over Central India are likely to fall by 2-3°C during 28-30 April. The maximum temperature in Maharashtra is expected to gradually dip by 23°C from 27 April to 1 May.

IMD also confirmed that Gujarat is likely to see a gradual drop of 2–3°C in maximum temperatures between April 29 and May 2. Northeast India is also expected to experience a notable cooling trend, with temperatures declining by 3–4°C from April 27 to 30.

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However, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in isolated parts of northwest and central India, including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, and Gujarat. Similar conditions are likely in Himachal Pradesh on April 27, and in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until April 28.

Rainfall across India

In a significant weather development, Delhi, which is reeling under a heatwave alert with maximum temperatures may experience between 43°C and 45°C, is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Monday afternoon, according to the IMD. The weather agency also indicated the possibility of thunderstorms and very light rain by the evening, along with surface winds gusting up to 50 kmph.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya until May 2, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until May 1. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to receive heavy showers, with very heavy rain forecast on April 28.