We warmly welcome Maldives in the Commonwealth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Maldives for its return to the Commonwealth as its 54th member.

The Maldives had joined the Commonwealth in 1982 but withdrew its membership in 2016.

"I heartily congratulate President @ibusolih, Speaker @MohamedNasheed and the people of The Maldives on readmission to the @commonwealthsec."

"We warmly welcome The Maldives in the Commonwealth and look forward to The Maldives playing a larger role in the comity of nations and realising the full potential as well as aspirations of its people," the PM tweeted.

The Commonwealth is a key grouping of countries, most of which are former territories of the British Empire.