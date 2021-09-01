We want good relations with India and won't interfere in Kashmir: Taliban's Anas Haqqani

Anas Haqqani, the Taliban leader and scion of Afghanistan's feared Haqqani Network, has called for an amicable relationship with India and pledged not to interfere in the Kashmir issue after the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, bringing an end to the country's longest war in history.

"Kashmir is not part of our jurisdiction and interference is against our policy. How can we do against our policy? This is clear we will not interfere," Anas Haqqani stated in an interview with an Indian media house.



Regarding the Taliban government's future relations with India, the leader stated that despite India's 20-year support for the 'enemy,' the Taliban were eager to set aside their differences and create a friendship with India.



Also read | Al Qaeda 'congratulates' Taliban; mentions Kashmir, Palestine in letter



Meanwhile, there are evidence that terrorist organisations are aligning with Afghanistan's new de facto rulers, with al Qaeda targeting India's Kashmir in a congratulatory letter.

Al Qaeda, the terror organisation at the centre of the United States' 20-year conflict in Afghanistan, "congratulated" the Taliban for "beating the Americans."

The 9/11 terror attacks in 2001, organised by Osama bin Laden, led to the US invasion of Afghanistan and the assassination of the al Qaeda leader in Pakistan in 2011.



Also read | 'Sad for those left behind': Last UK military flight leaves Afghanistan

In a letter made available on social media, the group said it is the "third time that the Afghan nation within a span of less than two centuries has successfully expelled an invading force."

Significantly, it also mentioned Kashmir.

"Liberate the Levant, Somalia, Yemen, Kashmir and the rest of the Islamic lands" from the "clutches of the enemy", it exhorted the Taliban.

(With inputs from agencies)