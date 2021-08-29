'Sad for those left behind': Last UK military flight leaves Afghanistan

UK troops left Afghanistan late on Saturday after evacuating over 15,000 people in the last two weeks ending their operation in the country after nearly 20 years.

Britain's defence ministry said: "The final flight carrying UK armed forces personnel has left Kabul."

As the final British troops left the country defence minister Ben Wallace lauded the efforts of the troops while "welcoming to those coming for a better life and sad for those left behind."

Watch:

UK had entered the war in Afghanistan alongside the United States in 2001 during former prime minister Tony Blair's tenure. At least 450 British troops died in the Afghanistan operation in the last two decades.

At 21.25hrs tonight the last RAF plane left Kabul Airport ending the evacuation of military and Afghan personnel. In 14 days over 15,000 people have been airlifted on over 165 flights. We should be proud of our armed forces, welcoming to those coming for a better life, and … — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) August 28, 2021 ×

Defence minister Wallace had said earlier that it would not be possible to airlift 800 and 1,100 Afghans who worked for the British government, however, he added that they could leave by land route and the UK government would provide support.

PM Johnson had assured that his government would ensure full support for Afghans who want to leave Afghanistan.

In pics| Kabul residents protest against closure of banks

"What I would say to them is that we will shift heaven and earth to help them get out, we will do whatever we can in the second phase," the British PM said, adding, "of course, as we come down to the final hours of the operation there will sadly be people who haven't got through, people who might qualify."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also praised the efforts of the troops asserting that he was proud of them. The British prime minister had earlier discussed the Afghanistan situation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

During the meeting, Johnson told Merkel that "recognition and engagement" for the Taliban was tied to allowing safe passage for Afghans who want to leave the country including "respecting human rights".

British citizens were killed during Thursday's suicide attack in Kabul airport. According to foreign minister Dominic Raab, two British nationals and a child of another British citizen were killed.

(With inputs from Agencies)