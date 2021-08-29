Pakistan not responsible for Taliban's actions in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan

In recent comments to Afghan media representatives, which were aired on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan government cannot be held responsible for Taliban's actions in Afghanistan. He added Islamabad is not a spokesperson for the group.

The prime minister also said Pakistan will have good relations with whoever the citizens of Afghanistan choose.

As per a Dawn report, Khan said, "What the Taliban are doing or aren't doing has nothing to do with us. We are not responsible, neither are we spokespersons for the Taliban."

Watch | Afghanistan: Flights take off from Kabul as evacuations resume

×

Accused of being a Taliban supporter several times, the PM's remarks seem to be an attempt to distance itself from the group.

It is also in continuation to warnings by the country's leaders that it would not accept the responsibility if it was blamed for any setbacks in the Afghan peace process.

Distancing Islamabad from the developments in Kabul, Khan said, "All we want is peace in Afghanistan."

Also Read | Kabul airport blasts: Taliban condemn US drone attack on IS-K militant

The people of Afghanistan had a choice to make, either pursue military solution or a political settlement where there is an inclusive government. "(The latter) is the only solution," he added.

"There are three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, almost all of them are Pashtuns and most will have sympathies with the Taliban. How is Pakistan supposed to check, who is going over there to fight when we have about 30,000 people crossing into Afghanistan every day. How is Pakistan going to check that?" Khan asked.

Khan said it was not in Pakistan's interest to have civil war in Afghanistan. "What interest could Pakistan have in backing someone to take over Afghanistan?" the PM asked.

(With inputs from agencies)