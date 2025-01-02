In a peculiar incident, an intoxicated man identified as K. Venkanna climbed an electric pole and lay down on the wires in M Singapura village in Manyam district of Indian state, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday (Dec 31).

However, the disaster was obviated as the alert villagers immediately turned off the transformer to cut the power supply.

“Venkanna’s uncanny behaviour”: Villagers acted quickly to save him

According to reports, the man’s mother refused to give Venkanna her social security pension money on Dec 31 when he demanded the money to buy liquor for New Year’s celebrations.

The man’s action caused panic among the villagers, who were worried that he might fall from the electric pole.

Villagers acted fast as they switched off the power supply and repeatedly appealed to him to get down. But Venakanna refused, leaving the villagers to watch him lying on the wires for a tense period.

Venkanna descends

Eventually Venakanna decided to come down from the electric pole after repeated appeals. The police rushed to spot him and registered a case against him. When the police interrogated Venkanna, he replied sarcastically that he asked his mother for money to buy medicine. When she refused, he became outraged and, in a moment of anger, decided to lie down on electric wires as a form of protest.

(With inputs from agencies)