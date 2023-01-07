Air India passenger accused of urinating on woman co-flyer sent to judicial custody for 14-days

Shankar Mishra, an Indian man accused of urinating on a female co-flyer during an Air India flight, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days until January 21. The court will hear his bail plea on January 11. Earlier, the Delhi Police arrested him in Bengaluru.

Air India has also initiated a probe from their side along with imposing a ban on Mishra for 30 days.

Allegations state that Mishra urinated on his female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi. Furthermore, they were in business class, and Mishra was under the impression of alcohol.

The CEO of Air India, a Tata-owned airline, Campbell Wilson, apologised for the incident. He mentioned that the company is reviewing their policies on serving alcohol. Moreover, Air India has also de-rostered four cabin crew and a pilot.

Mishra served as the vice president of the India chapter of Wells Fargo. However, the company sacked Mishra after the incident came to light.

Furthermore, the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) called Air India's way of handling the incident 'unprofessional.' They issued a show cause notice to the carrier and noted that it was in 'dereliction' of duty while addressing the incident.

CEO Wilson, in his statement, agrees that they could have handled the situation better. Apart from the service of alcohol, Air India is also reviewing their complaint registration and incident and grievance managing policies.

(With inputs from agencies)