Watch: Real ‘Winter Soldier’? Indian jawan shows fitness in snow, does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds

In a viral video, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier can be seen doing 47 push-ups in just 40 seconds.

The 41-second-long clip has already got 34,900 views. It was posted on Twitter by the official handle of the BSF.

The caption of the tweet said, “40 seconds. 47 push-ups. Bring it ON. #FitIndiaChallenge.”

In it, the BSF also tagged the official handle of Fit India Movement, the department of sports and the spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This comes as the celebration for Republic Day is round the corner.

The video, which was posted on January 22, has garnered over 2,876 likes. It has been retweeted 447 times till now.

The clip has also received numerous comments.

Indian armed forces have been braving extreme weather conditions for years to secure the country’s borders. These personnel, which includes the BSF, have been showing every now and then that anything is possible.

A user said, “Winter soldier never loses.” Another netizen said, “I salute our BSF and all Indian armed forces.”

“Salute,” said another person, followed by an emoji of the Indian flag.

